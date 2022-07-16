SafeBlast One Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,550.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $583,454.87 and $88,550.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,049.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00514728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00252135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005446 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

