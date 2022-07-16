Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.