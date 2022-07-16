Sarcophagus (SARCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,546.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
