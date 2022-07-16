Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 5,305 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

