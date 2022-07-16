Sather Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8,266.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

INTU stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

