Sather Financial Group Inc Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average is $248.49.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

