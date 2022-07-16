Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $1.22 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

AMGN opened at $248.69 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

