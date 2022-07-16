Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Schaeffler Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SFFLY opened at $5.45 on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.
About Schaeffler
