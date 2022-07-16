Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

