Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 34,554 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 400,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

