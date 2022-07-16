Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

