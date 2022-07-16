Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

