Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Scopus BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of SCPS stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Scopus BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.