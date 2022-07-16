Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.