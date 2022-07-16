Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007105 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $37.05 million and $2.27 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00047072 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001836 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
