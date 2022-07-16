Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Select Sands Price Performance
Shares of Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.
Select Sands Company Profile
Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.
