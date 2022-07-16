Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Senior Stock Performance
Shares of SNIRF stock opened at 1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.51 and its 200-day moving average is 1.67. Senior has a 1 year low of 1.51 and a 1 year high of 1.51.
About Senior
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.