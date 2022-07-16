Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at 1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.51 and its 200-day moving average is 1.67. Senior has a 1 year low of 1.51 and a 1 year high of 1.51.

Get Senior alerts:

About Senior

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.