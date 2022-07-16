Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $42.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

