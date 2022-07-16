Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Buys $831,180.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2,427.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

