Shard Market Capitalization Reaches $612,516.47 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Shard has a total market cap of $612,516.47 and approximately $45.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

