Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.