Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

