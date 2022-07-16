Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 124.8%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
AGD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,937. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
