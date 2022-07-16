Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 78.1%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Air Industries Group stock remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Friday. 8,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,183. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Air Industries Group

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

(Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.