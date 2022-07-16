Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Decreases By 40.4%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capcom Trading Up 3.0 %

CCOEY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Capcom has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

See Also

