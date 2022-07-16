Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Increases By 103.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,900 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC began coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.