Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Grows By 129.2%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Price Performance

Shares of Cue Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 609,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,508. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

About Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.