Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Drops By 47.8%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 578,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in EVI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,711. EVI Industries has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

