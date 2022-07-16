Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Declines By 68.1%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,025. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

