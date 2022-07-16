Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Rises By 100.0%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 3.6 %

GMVDW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Medical Innovations stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) by 597.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

