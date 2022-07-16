Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 114.9%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 30,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,832. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.