Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 114.9%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 30,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,832. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
