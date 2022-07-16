Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 52.3%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 939,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,338. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

