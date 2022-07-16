Short Interest in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Declines By 60.0%

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Gladstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92.

About Gladstone Acquisition

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

