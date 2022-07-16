Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Declines By 66.7%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GROUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

