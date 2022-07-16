Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Drops By 80.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

