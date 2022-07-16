Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Drops By 80.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Up 0.1 %

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes alerts:

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.