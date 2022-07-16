Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Drops By 59.8%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IBA traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,066. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

