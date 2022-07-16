Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Grows By 100.0%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,254.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,236.96. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,254.45 and a 1 year high of $4,308.28.

Get Interroll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.