Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Drops By 49.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 235,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 97,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,840. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

