Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Increases By 105.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $72.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

