Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Expands By 127.3%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NYSE:KCGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Featured Stories

