Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Decreases By 75.2%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KUKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 90,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

