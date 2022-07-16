Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 78.9%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

MEEC stock remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,349. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

