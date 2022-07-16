Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Rises By 76.5%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAE. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

MCAE remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

