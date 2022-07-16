Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Declines By 56.9%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 645,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 322,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,390. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

NEPT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.