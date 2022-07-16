Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Expands By 133.3%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM remained flat at $29.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

