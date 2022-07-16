Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Decreases By 71.7%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.