Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Drops By 50.2%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

LITM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 181,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,563. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth $202,841,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth $186,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

