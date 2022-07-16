Short Interest in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Declines By 45.2%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GIGE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Gig Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.23% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

