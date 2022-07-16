Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Increases By 140.5%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 12,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,061. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Sprague Resources Increases Dividend

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

