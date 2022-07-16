Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases By 100.9%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the June 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TELUS

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

