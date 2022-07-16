Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases By 100.9%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the June 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of TELUS
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
